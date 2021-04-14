COVID safety rules may limit your trip — even if you’re vaccinated

Thailand began a phased reopening this month, but most tourists, even if vaccinated, can visit only certain provinces after quarantining for 10 days. Come July 1, you can skip the quarantine if you’re vaccinated, but only in Phuket. Phuket is nice, but visiting this summer means you’ll miss out on the country’s other treasures. As of now, Thailand’s government has said it doesn’t anticipate being fully reopened to vaccinated tourists until Jan. 1, 2022.