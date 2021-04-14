Dry Thursday with rain returning by Friday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.
LATE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Clouds increase Thursday night into Friday ahead of scattered rain showers that arrive by Friday afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the mid 60s with lows around 50.
THIS WEEKEND: Light showers linger into early Saturday, before drying out in the afternoon. Highs will be slightly cooler in the low to mid 60s. Lows will be in the 40s Saturday night. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: Expect a partly cloudy sky Monday and Tuesday with highs near 70.
Ron Childers
WMC Action News 5 Chief Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Ron Childers
Twitter: @RonChilders
