Former Tiger Boogie Ellis finds new hoop home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A second Memphis Tigers transfer has found a new basketball home.
Guard Boogie Ellis fulfills his dream to get closer to home, committing to play for the Trojans of USC.
Ellis is from San Diego, California, had his best year in Memphis last season averaging 10.2 points a game, and earning American Athletic Conference 6th Man of the Year honors.
Damion Baugh announced he’s transferring to TCU Monday.
Still waiting on where DJ Jeffries plans to transfer.
Moussa Cissa has declared for the NBA Draft but says he is not hiring an agent and could come back to college.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.