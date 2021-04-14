4 indicted in Memphis drive-by shootings that injured elderly woman, toddler and 2 others

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A grand jury indicted four men on multiple felony charges in connection with a pair of drive-by shootings in South Memphis last year that injured an elderly woman, a 2-year-old girl and two others.
The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office announced the indictments Wednesday for 30-year-old Jerrell Anderson Jr., 28-year-old Jerry Anderson, 22-year-old Jaylon Hatch and 25-year-old Mitchell Hopkins.
According to the DA’s office, police collected around 130 shell casings from the scene near East McLemore Avenue and Raynor Street where the shootings occurred hours apart June 8, 2020.
Victims included a 70-year-old woman who was shot in both legs and her 18-month-old granddaughter who was also shot in the leg. A 24-year-old man was hit three times in the back and a 26-year-old man was shot in the leg.
The DA’s office says the suspects drove up in a silver Mercedes and a black Mercedes G Wagon. A third vehicle -- a black Mercedes sedan -- was also involved in the second shooting.
A home surveillance camera recorded the shootings. Police later released the video to get tips from the public.
According to the DA’s office, the video shows the men step out of their vehicles armed with handguns and rifles, firing multiple rounds at the home while victims on the front porch ran for cover.
The grand jury indicted the four suspects on multiple felony counts, including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.
The DA’s office says another suspect thought to be involved in the drive-by shootings was found shot to death along with another man Aug. 14, 2021 in a car parked in Westwood.
According to the DA’s office, Hopkins was taken into custody at 201 Poplar after marshals visited his mother’s home this week.
Court and jail records show Hatch was already in custody at the time of the indictment on murder charges related to another shooting in which Jerrell Anderson -- one of the other men indicted in the drive-by shooting case -- was a victim and identified Hatch as his shooter.
The DA’s office says the Andersons were arrested last year and released on $250,000.
