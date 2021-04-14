Memphis Grizzlies Street Team makes surprise visit to Methodist hospital employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Workers at Methodist South Hospital had a surprise visit last week from the Memphis Grizzlies Street Team.
The team showed their appreciation for the workers who serve the Whitehaven community.
Employees received claps and cheers as some left for the day and others began their shifts.
Grizz and Grizz Girls Jaylen and Ambria posed for photos with the workers while Claw Crew members Damon Drew, Jausalyn Sims and Sonya Murphy handed out Grizzlies T-shirts.
DJ Mad EFX handled the music as Hype Man BLJ led socially-distanced dancing.
