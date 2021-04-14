New Shelby County health directive eases more COVID-19 restrictions for restaurants and other businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department issued a new health directive Wednesday further loosening COVID-19 restrictions across the county.
Health Directive No. 20 goes into effect at midnight April 17.
Changes outlined in the directive include:
- Emphasizes the eligibility of everyone 16 and over for the Pfizer vaccine and 18 and older for the Moderna vaccine;
- Requires landlords to provide increased notice information to tenants about the availability of resources;
- Opens buffets (but requires extra sanitary measures);
- Permits dancing indoors if dancers maintain 6-feet separation from those who are not of the same family unit or close contact group; and
- States explicitly that event planners only need to submit a plan through the portal if the even involves more than 500 people.
The health department says low transmission allowed them to be able to loosen restrictions but warns COVID-19 is still a threat.
“We are pleased to be able to make these modifications to the Health Directive. We will carefully monitor viral activity over the next 30 days to determine if more preventive measures can be lifted,” said Interim Health Director La Sonya Hall. “If community transmission remains low, we will welcome the opportunity to lift even more restrictions and return to more normal activities.”
Read Health Directive No. 20 below.
