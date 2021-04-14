Passing showers and cooler today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cloudy with showers moving in from the west by late morning. Showers will end by late afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be northeast at 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the mid 40s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.
LATE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. Highs will reach the mid 60s with lows around 50.
THIS WEEKEND: It will be mostly cloudy on Saturday with a slight chance of showers and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows will be in the 40s Saturday night. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: Expect a partly cloudy sky Monday and Tuesday with highs near 70.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
