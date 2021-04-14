Police: Man charged with stealing over $22K in jewelry

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a man who allegedly stole thousands of dollars in jewelry is behind bars.
A witness told loss prevention officers he saw, 28-year-old Anthony Shearer on surveillance video taking jewelry from a building on East Holmes on several occasions during March and April.
Loss prevention officers say the total value of jewelry Shearer reportedly took was $22,466.
Shearer was arrested and his vehicle was seized and towed. According to an affidavit, two plastic bags of marijuana were found inside the car.
He is charged with theft of property and possession of a controlled substance.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.