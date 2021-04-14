Shelby County reports 10th day in last 2 weeks with 100+ new COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported the county’s seventh straight day of more than 100 new COVID-19 cases.
There were 148 new cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 92,984 since the start of the pandemic.
Shelby County has had more than 100 new cases on 10 of the last 14 days.
- Thursday, April 1 -- 129
- Friday, April 2 -- 175
- Saturday, April 3 -- 89
- Sunday, April 4 -- 103
- Monday, April 5 -- 76
- Tuesday, April 6 -- 55
- Wednesday, April 7 -- 59
- Thursday, April 8 -- 152
- Friday, April 9 -- 161
- Saturday, April 10 -- 155
- Sunday, April 11 -- 155
- Monday, April 12 -- 196
- Tuesday, April 13 -- 111
- Wednesday, April 14 -- 148
One additional death was also reported, bringing the county’s death toll to 1,586.
There are currently 1,400 active cases in Shelby County.
Shelby County health officer Dr. Bruce Randolph said Tuesday the health department is monitoring cases after seeing the overall decline in new daily cases has leveled off.
He said face masks or coverings are still the best way to protect from COVID-19 and encouraged Mid-Southerners to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
A new health directive loosening more restrictions is coming this week. Randolph said it would allow buffets to reopen and make changes to live music and dancing restrictions.
He also said more changes to the health directive would come if the county avoids another surge over the next 30 days.
