Suspect arrested in connection with shooting that injured 3 at South Parkway gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police have arrested one of four suspects in a shooting last month that injured three people at a gas station on South Parkway.
It happened March 13 around 2 in the afternoon at Freeway Express.
Police say two victims were shot in their hands and a third was shot in the shoulder.
Store surveillance cameras recorded the shooting. According to a police report, multiple shots were fired inside the store and outside where customers took cover.
Police say the video showed four males inside a Gray Dodge Ram back into a parking spot in front of the store. The front passenger was seen leaving the store with a handgun and firing it multiple times westbound in the parking lot toward two of the victims and passing traffic on Cummings and Parkway.
Police say the driver also shot in the same direction, and the rear passenger was seen leaving the store with a handgun and swapping it with the driver’s empty gun.
One of the victims later identified 19-year-old Rodrick Mitchell as one of the suspects from a photo lineup.
Mitchell is charged with seven counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.