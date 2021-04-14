Suspect arrested in homicide investigation, reportedly kidnapped mother and sister at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 20-year-old man is facing murder and kidnapping charges after he allegedly shot his mother’s husband and kidnapped her and his sister at gunpoint.
According to police, Nicholas Anderson allegedly shot and killed Javarie Mayes at his home on Railton Road on April 15. Mayes was found dead in the master bedroom.
The investigation revealed Anderson’s mother was married to the victim and lived in the home along with her daughter. Anderson had allegedly been barred from visiting.
According to an affidavit, before the shooting, Anderson called his mother and told her he was stranded. She and her daughter went to pick him up at an apartment complex where he was with two other men. The group reportedly got into the car and Anderson held his mother and sister at gunpoint.
Details from the investigation say Anderson then left them at a nearby park as he drove to the home on Railton.
When he returned to the park where his mother and sister were, he held them at gunpoint once more as they drove back to the apartment complex. He allegedly threatened to kill them if they went to the police.
He is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping.
