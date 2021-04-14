Tennessee State introduces Eddie George as head football coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - When Tennessee State and Jackson State meet in the Annual Southern Heritage Classic later this year, the sidelines will be buzzing.
That’s because two of the top names in college and pro football will serve as head coaches.
Tennessee State doing its part to capture attention Tuesday by naming Eddie George as the school’s 22nd head coach. This will be George’s first coaching job, but he has plenty of experience as a player.
The former Tennessee Titan earned multiple All-Pro honors as a running back. He won the Heisman Trophy and is in the College Hall of Fame after a stellar career at Ohio State.
After recently getting his master’s in administration from Northwestern, George says he’s well aware of the shoes he has to fill at TSU.
“I truly understand the history when it comes to Tennessee State Football,” said George. “The Hall of Fame Coaches, like Henry Dean, and like Howard Gentry, Sr., John A. Merritt. Joe Gilliam, Sr. Great players like Richard Dent, Claude Humphrey. NFL Hall of Famers. I mean, Number One in HBCU’s in terms of putting players in the NFL. Very aware. Extremely aware of the Rich History here. and I get it!”
George will stand across the sideline from Jackson State’s Deion Sanders, who’s in both the college and pro football hall of fame, when TSU and JSU square off in the Southern Heritage Classic here in Memphis on Sept. 11.
