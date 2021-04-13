Tracking Wednesday rainfall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of a shower, a northeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers mainly before noon along with a northeast wind at 10 MPH and highs in the lower 60s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clearing with a north wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain during the day, highs again in the mid 60s, and lows near 50.
THE WEEKEND: A few showers are likely early Saturday morning then skies become mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to near 70 each day and overnight lows in the upper 40s to near 50.
