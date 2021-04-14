Wide Open Wednesday: No appointments needed today for vaccines at Pipkin Building

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - No appointment? No problem!
It’s Wide Open Wednesday at the Pipkin Building’s federal mass vaccination site. Drive-up at any point between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available.
Anyone with a previously-scheduled appointment will be ushered to the front of the line.
Everyone 16 and older is eligible for the vaccine.
Doug McGowen, City of Memphis chief operating officer, said Tuesday they’re working to make it as easy as possible for people to receive the vaccine.
The Pipkin site is also open 2 to 7 p.m. each afternoon to people without appointments.
For other locations in Shelby County or to make an appointment outside of those hours, visit covid19.memphistn.gov.
