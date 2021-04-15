Best Life: Cancer screening options for women with dense breasts

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- About one in eight Americans will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of his or her lifetime. As of January 2021, there are more than 3.8 million people with a history of breast cancer in the U.S. Now, Ivanhoe has details on how dense or fibrocystic breasts might affect your risks and what that means for the future of screening.