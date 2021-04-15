Car theft caught on camera before suspect shot at mother and son

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for a suspect who stole a woman’s purse then shot at her while she held her 5-month-old child. Investigators say the same suspect committed the crime in a vehicle stolen a few hours earlier.
“I left my key in. I told my daughter when you want to move the car crank the car up every two or three days,” said Vandrian Bradford.
Bradford left his dark Gray 2017 Dodge Challenger at his daughter’s house on Reese. He had just gotten it out of the shop.
Home video surveillance shows a man in a red hoodie casually walking down Reese and into the driveway where the Challenger sat.
Police say just before that happened the man in the red hoodie left a house on Pate where the homeowner saw him in his car. That victim confronted the suspect and the suspect took off. Bradford says the suspect just happened upon his car.
“He just lucked up saw the car,” he said.
The video shows the man in the red hoodie calmly backing out and taking off. That was around 6:30 Tuesday morning. That same day around 11 a.m. the Challenger was seen in a Cordova neighborhood.
“When I heard the shots, I waited maybe three minutes. It sounded like gunshots and when I came he was still there,” said a Cordova resident who did not want to be identified.
The neighbor said the suspect was standing in the middle of Breezy Ridge in Cordova. Police say he stole a woman’s flowered purse out of her car. She came outside carrying her 5-month-old son and asked for her purse back. The suspect fired at the woman and her son who were not hit.
The neighbor said he saw the man get into a 2017 Dodge Challenger just like the one stolen from Bradford He said another man was in the Challenger as well.
“I was just outside in my yard 30 minutes ago planting flowers. That could have been me,” said Myesha Oliver who lives nearby.
“I’m just hoping that they catch him,” said Bradford.
Memphis police say it is not uncommon for criminals to use stolen vehicles to commit other crimes. If you recognize the man in the video call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
