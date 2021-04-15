Eyebrow threading, doing makeovers no longer requires occupational licensing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill that will exempt certain cosmetology services from licensing requirements has been signed by the governor.
Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a bill that will allow individuals to provide eyebrow threading, applying makeup, and applying for eyelash extensions without having to obtain state licensing.
The bill, H.B. 1312, went into effect upon the governor’s signature.
It was authored by Rep. Jerry Turner. A conference version of the bill was passed overwhelmingly by the House and Senate.
“Legislation like H.B. 1312 gives people an opportunity to earn a living and take care of themselves and their families by getting bureaucracy out of the way,” said Russ Latino, president of Empower Mississippi.
“The effort to fix harmful regulations is bigger than makeup artistry or eyebrow threading. It’s about giving more people a chance at an honest living.”
Eyebrow threading is the practice of using a cotton thread to remove hair from the eyebrows, upper lips and the like.
Previously, the state required individuals to obtain an esthetician’s license, which required 600 hours of instruction over a minimum 15-week period and pass two exams. However, classes to obtain the license did not cover eyebrow threading.
Another bill regarding professional licensing also passed during the 2021 session and was signed into law.
That legislation, known as the “Universal Recognition” bill, mandates the state to recognize occupational licenses from other states.
Under the measure, individuals who move to Mississippi who have a license, permit, certificate or other registration in good standing with another state will be able to receive an equivalent license to practice here.
