Griz fall on buzzer beater to Mavericks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was the biggest game of the year for the Memphis Grizzlies -- a chance to pull within half a game of the Dallas Mavericks for seventh place in the NBA’s Western Conference.
Wednesday night was the final meeting between the two teams in the regular season, this time in front of the home crowd at FedExForum.
Kristaps Porzingus was hard to handle with 12 points at the break and 21 points and six rebounds to finish the night.
The Griz countered with Grayson Allen. The former Duke star was 4-5 from 3 with 17 in the first half. He had six triples on the night, a new personal best with Memphis, and 23 points total.
The game went to the wire with the Griz up 2 with 1.3 seconds left and a foul on Allen.
A 91-percent free throw shooter, Allen missed both, leaving the door open for Mavs superstar guard Luka Doncic to get the game winner -- a leaning one-footed throw at the basket from 3 that went in at the buzzer.
The Mavericks beat the Grizzlies by one point, 114-113.
Griz fall 2.5 games back off Dallas and lead Golden State and San Antonio by just one game.
The Grizzlies next head out on a Memphis-era longest seven-game road trip over the next 12 days. It starts at the Chicago Bulls Friday.
