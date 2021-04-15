Memphis Tiger women’s soccer dominates AAC post season awards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tiger women’s soccer team will open its quest for a second straight American Athletic Conference Championship Thursday at 2 p.m. against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Tampa, Florida.
After blanking East Carolina in the final regular season game Sunday, the 17th-ranked Tigers landed two players on the AAC weekly best list with former White Station star Caroline Duncan named Conference Defensive Player of the Week.
She also assisted on the game’s lone goal shot by senior Clarissa Larisey for the game winner. She was also named to the AAC weekly honor roll.
The Tigers are the No. 2 seed in the league tournament.
The UofM also dominated the league’s post season awards.
Sophomore Maya Jones is the AAC’s Midfielder of the Year and defender Grace Stordy was named Rookie of the Year.
Four Tigers were named to the All AAC First Team: Tanya Boychuk, Kimberly Smit, Grace Stordy and Mya Jones.
Three others are on the All AAC Second Team: Elizabeth Moberg, Clarissa Larisey and Lisa Pechersky.
Story and Haylee Spray also made the Conference’s All Rookie Team.
