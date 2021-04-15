eWIC Cards: MSDH preparing to close food distribution sites

MISSISSIPPI (WMC) -- Thursday, The Mississippi State Department of Health announced all 81 of its Women, Infants and Children WIC food distribution sites throughout the state are closing.
As a result, approximately 70 positions will be eliminated, the release stated.
The decision came after a federal mandate required WIC clients to use electronic banking and a debit card for food purchases.
The eWIC cards will be more convenient and offer choices of where to purchase food and infant formula.
According to the release, eWIC cards will be issued out over the next few months but for now, clients can use paper vouchers at the existing food centers.
The food distribution sites will be permanently closed by late summer and early fall, the release stated.
