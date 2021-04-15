More clouds tonight ahead of increasing rain chances tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Low pressure system to our south will trigger scattered showers from Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wind northeast 5 mph.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast with a stray shower possible, but the day should be mostly dry. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers, mainly after sunset and continuing through the overnight and into early Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts generally about a quarter inch. Lows falling to the upper 40s to near 50.
THIS WEEKEND: A few isolated showers early, then drying with mostly cloudy skies through Saturday with highs in the low-mid 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Monday through Thursday with highs in the mid 60s to near 70.
Ron Childers
WMC Action News 5 Chief Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Ron Childers
Twitter: Ron Childers
