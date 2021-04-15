Traffic Alert: Overturned tractor trailer on I-40 catches fire in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A semi that overturned on I-40 near North Watkins Wednesday night is still affecting traffic and now on fire.
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday but the fire only started shortly before 7 a.m.
The 18-wheeler crashed on I-40 westbound before Chelsea Avenue.
According to TDOT, all lanes and shoulders are blocked and the entry ramp is closed.
Drivers traveling out of Frayser can use Highway 51 southbound to I-40 and Danny Thomas Boulevard.
If drivers are on I-40 westbound, use North Hollywood Street or North Watkins Street southbound to Chelsea Avenue westbound to I-40.
