Shelby County reports 262 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County is reporting more than 200 new COVID-19 cases in a single day for the first time since February.
The Shelby County Health Department reported 262 new cases Thursday and seven more deaths.
It’s the eighth straight day of more than 100 new cases and the 11th since April 1.
- Thursday, April 1 -- 129
- Friday, April 2 -- 175
- Saturday, April 3 -- 89
- Sunday, April 4 -- 103
- Monday, April 5 -- 76
- Tuesday, April 6 -- 55
- Wednesday, April 7 -- 59
- Thursday, April 8 -- 152
- Friday, April 9 -- 161
- Saturday, April 10 -- 155
- Sunday, April 11 -- 155
- Monday, April 12 -- 196
- Tuesday, April 13 -- 111
- Wednesday, April 14 -- 148
- Thursday, April 15 -- 262
According to the health department, the last time Shelby County had more than 200 new cases in a single day was Feb. 24 when there were 224 new cases.
Shelby County has had 93,246 cases and 1,593 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Data shows 1,524 active cases across the county.
Shelby County health officer Dr. Bruce Randolph said earlier this week they’re monitoring recent increases in daily case numbers. He said if the county avoids another surge in the next month, the health department will look at dropping more restrictions.
Health Directive No. 20 goes into effect at midnight Friday. It loosens restrictions on buffets and indoor dancing.
According to the health department, 169,528 people in Shelby County are now fully vaccinated and 114,401 are partially vaccinated.
Across the Mid-South, health officials are reporting dozens of breakthrough cases, or COVID-19 cases in fully-vaccinated people. Arkansas and Tennessee haven’t released those numbers, but Mississippi reports 78 breakthrough cases and one death.
Shelby County has seen 21 breakthrough cases, but experts say the vaccine is still highly effective at preventing serious illness.
“It’s still by any measure a widely effective vaccine, but wildly effective vaccines do have breakthroughs,” said Dr. Steve Threlkeld, infectious disease specialist at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis.
