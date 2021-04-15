St.Jude Dream Home Giveaway: Coins for Carson

“She would always ask people at the hospital if they had any change in their pocket and she’d put all those coins in her piggy bank,” she said. “But she would never say, she would just put that money in there. We had kinda decided that she was worried because I wasn’t working anymore. But we found out, about two weeks before she passed away what she was really thinking about. She asked her daddy and me to bring her the piggy bank and she said mommy and daddy I want you to make sure when I’m gone because you know, don’t you, that I’m getting ready to go have tea parties with Jesus, and I said yes sweetheart I know, and she said please make sure that the money in the piggy bank goes back to the kids at St Jude because I want my money to find a cure.”