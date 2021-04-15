Study reveals Tennesseans’ perspectives on COVID-19 vaccine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The results of a statewide study are revealing Tennessean’s perspectives on the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Tennessee Department of Health released the results of a third-party survey of more than 1,000 adults Wednesday of their take on the vaccine.
“The results are consistent with national trends and show that Tennesseans want more information from trusted sources as they make their decision,” said Tennessee Health Department Commissioner Lisa Piercey. “This market survey was an important step in identifying where we can be helpful in providing information about safety and effectiveness.”
Participant demographics are broken down as follows:
- Respondents were aged 18 or older
- All 95 Tennessee counties were represented
- 82% of respondents were White
- 15% Black/African American
- 3% Latino/Hispanic
Key findings from the study show, just over half of the respondents (53.7%) are willing but hesitant to receive a vaccine, reasons being safety and unknown long-term and short-term effects, according to TDH.
Data also shows physicians and medical staff or the most trusted source of information for Tennesseans.
As of Wednesday, the state of Tennessee has seen more than 827,000 COVID-19 cases with a death toll of 12,032.
TDH reported 1,208 new cases within the last 24 hours.
The state has also administered over 3.4 million total vaccines with over 1.3 million Tennesseans being fully vaccinated -- that accounts for about 19.7% of the state’s population.
Anyone looking to register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment can visit covid-19.tn.gov or vaccinefinder.org to find a local vaccine provider.
