Sunshine returns today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few showers with clouds before sunrise, then mostly sunny later this morning. Sun will give way to more clouds late in the day with afternoon highs in the mid 60s. Wind northeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wind northeast 5 mph.
FRIDAY: A few showers early and mostly cloudy with another chance of showers by evening. Highs will reach the mid 60s. Showers are likely Friday night with lows around 50.
THIS WEEKEND: It will be mostly cloudy on Saturday with a stray shower before sunrise and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows will be in the 40s Saturday night. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: Expect a partly cloudy sky Monday through Wednesday with highs 65-70.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
