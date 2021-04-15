Survivors fight for class-action status over untested rape kits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Eight years after the Memphis Police Department admitted thousands of rape kits were mishandled for decades, rape survivors were back in court on April 14, asking a judge to allow a class-action lawsuit.
More than 12,000 untested rape kits were discovered by Memphis Police in 2013. Several women filed a lawsuit the following year, in August 2014. All these years later, they’re still fighting for justice.
Their attorney asked a judge to approve a class action lawsuit for all 12,000 people whose rape kits collected dust on a shelf.
Terilyn Blockman was raped in 1991 and her attacker was never found. She’s one of the plaintiffs in the case and she wanted the court to know one thing.
”That we, you know, deserve some justice,” said Blockman. “The other victims deserve justice. All these women have gone through so much and have been just completely ignored.”
Valencia Woodin is another plaintiff in the case. She has a daughter and wants to make sure her child never experiences the pain and betrayal she has during this ordeal.
“It’s actually scary,” Woodin told WMC Action News 5. “I actually just survived a year of suicide ideation, trying to end my own life because I didn’t see any justice. It’s not even speaking out, it’s the fact that it happened to me.”
The plaintiffs are asking for $10 million in damages.
“You have so many people whose legal rights were offended that it’s not possible for the court to do those cases individually,” said attorney Daniel Lofton. “So when the city explains we have over 12,000 rape kits collecting dust on a shelf, the only remedy is a class action.”
Attorneys for the City of Memphis told the court Wednesday that all the backlogged rape kits have now been tested and new policies are in place.
The judge did not give a timeline for making her decision about a class action lawsuit.
