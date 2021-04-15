Two shot and killed outside Memphis businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a double homicide in Fox Meadows.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the 5300 block of Knight Arnold Rd.
Memphis police say one person was found dead outside of a Valero gas station. Another person was found dead outside a business nearby.
Hours later, Memphis police swarmed the area again. A car crashed into a police cruiser on the scene. We are still waiting to learn more information about that investigation.
If you have any information on the shootings call crime stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
The double homicide adds to an already violent year in Memphis. There have been more than 80 homicides in Memphis in 2021.
State lawmakers are proposing a bill that would fight violence by calling for a community approach. The measure would fund programs like Cure Violence which views violence as a public health issue.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.