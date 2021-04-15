UofM football players visit Youth Villages with motivational pep talk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday, several players with the University of Memphis football team made a trip to Youth Villages’ Dogwood campus in part of the Tiger’s annual Spring Game week of events.
The players spoke with 30 boys and girls ages 11 to 13, sharing stories of inspiration, hope and of course pep talk.
They talked to the kids about their ‘whys’ of success, why they wanted to play football at the collegiate level, and their majors.
The players spoke on making their families proud and their love and passion for Memphis and football.
Towards the end of the event, the kids were allowed to ask questions and show off their best moves in a game of football with the players.
