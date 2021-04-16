Andre Turner gets college head coaching job

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The “Little General” now has new troops to command.
Former Memphis Tigers star Andre Turner was named the new head coach of Lane College in Jackson, Tennessee.
Turner spent the last 11 years at his high school alma mater, Mitchell.
In six years as head coach he led the Tigers to three straight state championships from 2014-2016.
He earned the nickname, “Little General” at Memphis for his on court leadership.
Turner played seven years in the NBA before ending his professional career in Spain.
