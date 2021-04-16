A stray shower early followed by scattered showers this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -An area of low pressure will keep clouds and scattered showers in the forecast this afternoon through early Saturday morning. Temperatures will remain cool in the low to mid 60s through the weekend.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy to cloudy with a stray shower early followed by scattered showers in the afternoon, highs in the mid 60s and winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Periods of scattered showers through early Saturday with lows falling into the upper 40s along with northeasterly winds at 5-10 mph.
WEEKEND: A few isolated showers early Saturday then becoming mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
NEXT WEEK: A drier pattern will be in place for most of the week with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Monday through Thursday with highs in the mid 60s to near 70.
