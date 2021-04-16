Eating disorders in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on people’s mental health.
Dr. Shubi Mukatira with the Transformation Center in Memphis says it’s also lead to and worsened eating disorder symptoms.
“Disordered eating can be a way of coping with all of the anxiety and stress related to the pandemic,” said Dr. Shubi Mukatira.
A look at the National Eating Disorder Association’s message board shows that people are struggling with overeating. Some even say that losing their taste and smell due to the virus has caused them to eat less.
Some of the eating disorders someone may develop include anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and binge eating disorder.
“Essentially, this is all kinds of ways in which we might use food or restrict food or overindulge in food in a consistent way that’s detrimental to our health,” said Dr. Shubi Mukatira.
Receiving in-person care has also not been easy because of the pandemic.
But Dr. Mukatira says there are some things you can do to curb disordered eating.
“Really stick to a schedule as much as possible,” he said. “So if we can stick to a schedule of how we’re going to eat a plan out our meals, that’ll allow us to kind of be managing how we’re eating, rather than reacting to whatever the emotional circumstance is.”
The transformation center also has resources for those struggling with eating disorders including a nutritionist, nurses, and therapists, as well as mindful meal groups.
“They can participate in therapeutic groups, either online or in-person if they feel safe to do that,” said Dr. Shubi Mukatira.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.