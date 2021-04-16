Ex-boyfriend indicted in murder, kidnap, DA says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man who allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and killed a man has been indicted, according to the Shelby County District Attorney.
Kevin B. Wright, 54, was indicted on multiple felony counts for abducting a woman last summer after killing a man at her home, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.
The woman had taken out an order of protection requiring Wright to stay away from her, but he broke into her home early in the morning on July 19, 2020, and ambushed her and a male friend, the DA’s office said.
Investigators said Wright immediately shot the woman in the leg, then shot Arbin Bell Jr., 44, multiple times, killing him.
“The woman managed to crawl to her cell phone, call 911 and whisper “He shot me” before Wright forced her to leave with him in her car.” the release stated.
Wright later dropped her off in the Medical Center, a block from Regional One Health.
He was arrested several days later in Lee County, Miss., the DA’s office said. Wright is in custody without a bond.
Wright is charged with felony first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.
