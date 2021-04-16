Football, tailgating and vaccinations at Friday Night Stripes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tiger Lane finally looked like it used to be pre-pandemic.
It was a perfect day to fire up the grill and tailgate with friends.
Friday Night Stripes event gave fans to see the tiger football team in action for its Spring game.
“I wanna see the offense. I wanna see the defense. I wanna see them play each other. I mean we’ve been too long without having football and barbecue around Memphis and I’m really, really looking forward to it,” said tiger fan Mike Brown.
However, this year’s tailgating experience was a little different.
Besides seeing cars lined up at the Pipkin building for drive-through vaccinations, tents were set up further apart and tailgaters were asked to only have up to 8 people per party.
And since excited football fans were back at Tiger Lane, health officials saw another opportunity.
“It was easy. I literally saw the bus and said hey what’s going on here and they said you can get your vaccine before the game,” said tiger fan Juliana Hurdle.
Memphis Firefighters were set up in front of the game entrance offering Pfizer shots and a 10 dollar voucher for concessions if you were willing to get vaccinated.
Hurdle says she was signed up for the Johnson and Johnson shot, but since administering those shots were put on pause, she was more than happy to put her tailgating on hold for about 15 minutes to get vaccinated.
Hurdle said, “I think it’s efficient. So I think as a busy mom I like to get everything done so I’m here supporting my tigers. I’m seeing our Spring game and I got my shot.”
Vaccinations will continue Saturday at the Pipkin building from 7 am to 7 pm.
No appointment is needed and they will continue to give out $20 gift cards while supplies last.
