Former DeSoto Co. teacher facing felony charges in sexual molestation case

By Janice Broach | April 16, 2021 at 8:58 PM CDT - Updated April 16 at 8:58 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Desoto County Schools quickly got out a news release saying it is cooperating with law enforcement.

DCS described Amy Craft, accused of child molestation with a boy under 16 as a former teaching assistant.

“That’s terrible I can’t believe that actually happened,” said Scott Myers.

Myers is like other Desoto County residents who didn’t quite know what to think about the charges against 48-year-old Amy Craft.

“That’s shocking to hear about, a teacher doing stuff like that to a student,” said Mattie Reynolds.

A website for Overpark Elementary in Olive Branch listed Craft as a teacher’s assistant at the school.

It’s just down the road from Center Hill High School.

Investigators say a deputy on routine patrol spotted a suspicious car parked in front of the school around 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

When the deputy approached the car he found Craft and the boy under sixteen years old inside.

Craft is accused of molesting or touching a child for lustful purposes.

Under Mississippi law, the crime is a felony.

Craft was arrested and booked into the Desoto County Detention Center.

The Desoto County School district has not gotten back with WMC Action News 5 on when Craft’s employment ended.

Investigators have not revealed how Craft knew the boy.

