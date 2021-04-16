Less than 5% of Latino community vaccinated

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When breaking down vaccination numbers by ethnicity the Latinx community is far behind.
Less than 5 percent of the Latinx community in Shelby County has been vaccinated.
It’s been four months since the COVID-19 vaccine began to be administered in Tennessee.
Shelby County is leading with more than 465,000 people already vaccinated.
When looking at vaccination numbers only 4 percent of the Latinx community has been vaccinated compared to 74 percent that identifies as non-Hispanic.
Mauricio Calvo executive director of Latino Memphis says his organization is working to bump up that number.
“If you call Latino Memphis for whatever reason we’re going to ask you if we can help you schedule an appointment or point you to a particular place,” said Calvo.
Calvo believes the Latinx community is interested in getting the vaccine but says the distrust and fear is much higher.
“People have asked us, ‘I don’t know if I should do it. What information are they going to ask. What happens if I’m positive? Will they deport me? What if I don’t have an official ID?” said Calvo.
Navy Chief Petty Officer Jorge Villafuerte who is at the federal mass vaccination site in the Pipkin Building wants to make it clear people are not asked about their legal status.
“Lo que necesitamos es básicamente el apellido, el primer nombre, la fecha de nacimiento y un teléfono,” said Villafuerte.
“What we need is basically your last and first name, date of birth and a phone number,” he said.
Villafuerte says the city and state use that information to update vaccination numbers and says they are simply here to help vaccinate everyone.
“I can see how the uniform may be intimidating but we are your brothers, your sisters.” said Villafuerte.
The city of Memphis says no ID is required at any of the vaccination sites which is echoed by FEMA spokesperson Carmen Rodriguez.
“Come one, come all, que todos vengan a tomarse la vacuna,” said Rodriguez.
Like Rodriguez and Calvo, Villafuerte says he’s also been vaccinated.
“Yes I’ve been vaccinated,” he said. “I’ve been in the United States Army for 17 years and it’s very important to be ready for anything that can happen.”
“I’m vaccinated. I made that decision because I know that in the nation this virus is real and the vaccines are effective. It’s a probability that if I get vaccinated I’m not infected with the virus and I made the decision for myself, my family, for my mom,” said Villafuerte.
It’s also important to know that at every vaccination site they offer 12 different translation services and ASL as well.
If you happen to misplace your vaccine card from when you received your first dose, officials say to still show up for your second dose just tell them you misplaced it and they will get things sorted and give you your second dose.
