Quarterback battle focus of Tigers football Friday Night Stripes game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fifteen workouts go in the books Friday as the Memphis Tigers close out Spring Practice with their annual Friday Night Lights spring scrimmage in front of fans at the Liberty Bowl.
All eyes were on the quarterback competition as four guys battle for the starting role.
Head Coach Ryan Silverfield says it’s not going to end here at spring ball as he’s expecting it to go into training camp in August.
Right now it’s between transfer Grant Gunnell, Keilon Brown and Peter Parrish, who have been with the Tigers for a year, and true freshman Seth Henigan.
The coaching staff has been evaluating them after every practice and says they’re going to do the same after tonight’s scrimmage.
But since it’s live ball in front of a crowd, it will hold more weight.
The coaching staff planning on splitting reps equally with 1s, 2s and 3s as they narrow down who will be Brady White’s successor.
“Look I may flip a coin right before we run out of the locker room to see what QB will roll through there,” said Silverfield. “It’s open to all. You’ll see a guy going with the first unit that will go with the threes, a guy with the threes that goes with the twos. It’s going to be a mix, guys getting reps. It’s truly an open quarterback competition, Just like a lot of our positions. Don’t make much on whoever runs out there first. It’s an open competition.”
That goes for a lot of the positions which Silverfield says he likes during the spring.
The first two 12 minute quarters will be rolling clock and then halftime.
And in the 2nd half, they’ll do special teams and some situational series.
In total, anywhere from 100-130 plays.
