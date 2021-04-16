Rain showers tonight lead to cool weekend temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An area of low pressure bring scattered showers this evening through early Saturday morning. Temperatures will remain cool in the low to mid 60s through the weekend.
TONIGHT: Periods of scattered showers through early Saturday with lows falling into the upper 40s along with northeasterly winds at 5-10 mph.
WEEKEND: A few isolated showers early Saturday then becoming mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A stray shower Sunday is possible, but the weekend will be mainly dry.
NEXT WEEK: A dry pattern will be in place as we start the new work week with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s to near 70 on Monday and Tuesday. A disturbance could bring some light showers late Tuesday into early Wednesday, giving us another shot of cool air with high temperatures in the mid 60s Wednesday with overnight lows being quite chilly, falling to near 40 degrees Wednesday night.
