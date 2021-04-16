Tailgating returns to the Liberty Bowl for UofM’s spring football game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers’ spring football game, Friday Night Stripes, is Friday night at the Liberty Bowl.
Tailgating begins at 3 p.m. in Gold Lots 2 and 3. Parties are limited to eight people and will be separated by every other parking space, which allows for about 1,500 tailgaters.
Organizers are asking fans to enter through access four off South Hollywood Street so they aren’t coming through the same entrance as people arriving for the vaccine. Parking attendants helping fans get where they need to be.
County leaders are hoping incentives will encourage fans to get vaccinated at the Pipkin Building before the game.
The first 500 fans to get vaccinated will receive $10 vouchers for the concession stand. The FEMA vaccination site is open until 7.
It’s been a long time since tailgating has been allowed at the Liberty Bowl.
“It’s an opportunity for people come out enjoy football on a Friday night -- do it safely,” said Thomas Carrier with Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. “You know, we’re still implementing all of our policies from last football season -- social distancing and masking. At the same time, it’s a chance for people to see the vaccine site and operation too. Hopefully it encourages people to go and get their shot.”
Only 10,000 fans can attend the game. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
