TN Highway Safety Office launches ‘Slow Down Tennessee’ campaign

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Highway Safety Office will launch a new speeding prevention campaign called “Slow Down Tennessee”.
The purpose of the initiative is to crack down on speeding and deadly crashes.
According to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network, there were nearly 23,000 speeding-related crashes in Tennessee from 2017 to 2019.
Drivers between the ages of 18 and 24 years old make up 36 percent of those crashes.
From April 16 – 30, participating agencies will increase public education, awareness, and enforcement efforts to reduce speeding-related crashes, injuries, and fatalities statewide, the release stated.
“Slow Down Tennessee’ is the collaboration of various public safety partners with a shared mission to improve driver behavior and save lives,” said Director Buddy Lewis of the THSO. “We have all noticed the spike in reckless driving occurring since the pandemic. All we ask of the motoring public is to be considerate of other roadway users and obey the traffic laws, so we can all make it home safely.”
The public is encouraged to participate by using #SlowDownTN on social media to help spread awareness.
Law enforcement agencies statewide will increase saturation patrols, conduct high visibility enforcement, and utilize other tactics to curb speeding drivers.
“All across Tennessee, we have seen an escalation in speeding that has led directly to an increase in traffic fatalities,” said Colonel Matt Perry of the THP. “We are asking our law enforcement and education partners, including all drivers, to join us in slowing down Tennessee.”
Outdoor signage will display “Slow Down Tennessee” as visual reminders for speeding drivers. This includes the use of large banners and digital message boards.
“Speeding is a high-risk behavior that threatens the safety of all roadway users,” said Commissioner Clay Bright of the TDOT. “When you speed, you risk losing control of your vehicle, crashing into other vehicles, and causing property damage. During this campaign, TDOT message boards will be utilized to remind drivers to slow down and obey all posted speed limits to reduce speeding and prevent fatal crashes across Tennessee highways.”
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.