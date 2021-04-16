Weekly test positivity rate increases as Shelby County sees 9th consecutive day of 100+ new COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County added 183 new cases to its COVID-19 total Friday.
It’s the ninth straight day of more than 100 new cases and the 12th since April 1.
- Thursday, April 1 -- 129
- Friday, April 2 -- 175
- Saturday, April 3 -- 89
- Sunday, April 4 -- 103
- Monday, April 5 -- 76
- Tuesday, April 6 -- 55
- Wednesday, April 7 -- 59
- Thursday, April 8 -- 152
- Friday, April 9 -- 161
- Saturday, April 10 -- 155
- Sunday, April 11 -- 155
- Monday, April 12 -- 196
- Tuesday, April 13 -- 111
- Wednesday, April 14 -- 148
- Thursday, April 15 -- 262
- Friday, April 16 -- 183
Shelby County has had 93,429 cases and 1,593 since the start of the pandemic.
There are currently 1,604 active cases in Shelby County.
According to the health department, the most recent weekly test positivity rate is 6.1. It’s increased nearly each week since the first week of March.
As of Thursday, SCHD Chief of Epidemiology David Sweat said the county is monitoring increasing daily case numbers to determine if it’s temporary because of spring break travel and Easter holiday gatherings or if it’s indicative of a fourth wave on the horizon.
Sweat said two weeks ago, the county was averaging about 100 cases a day and it was up to 130 last week.
Shelby County has administered 451,095 doses of COVID-19 vaccines with 173,306 people now fully vaccinated.
Sweat said about 30 percent of the population is now vaccinated, and the county has achieved just more than 40 percent of its goal to vaccinate 700,000 people.
