Continued cool with some clouds

By Spencer Denton | April 17, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT - Updated April 17 at 5:22 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect more clouds this evening through tonight with temperatures falling into the 50s early, then into the upper 40s by morning. Winds will be northwest at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Clouds may linger much of the day with a little sun at times and maybe a stray shower in the afternoon, mainly in northeast Arkansas. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph. Clouds should break up some by Sunday night with lows in the mid 40s.

EARLY WEEK: Expect a mostly sunny sky Monday with highs near 70 and lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday looks partly cloudy with a stray shower late and highs in the low 70s.

MID-WEEK FROST? A big cold front will move through Tuesday night drop lows into the upper 30s Wednesday morning. There could be some frost in some areas.

LATE WEEK: Highs Wednesday through Friday will range from 60-65. A small shower chance is possible late Friday into Saturday.

Spencer Denton

WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.