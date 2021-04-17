Continued cool with some clouds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect more clouds this evening through tonight with temperatures falling into the 50s early, then into the upper 40s by morning. Winds will be northwest at 5 mph.
SUNDAY: Clouds may linger much of the day with a little sun at times and maybe a stray shower in the afternoon, mainly in northeast Arkansas. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph. Clouds should break up some by Sunday night with lows in the mid 40s.
EARLY WEEK: Expect a mostly sunny sky Monday with highs near 70 and lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday looks partly cloudy with a stray shower late and highs in the low 70s.
MID-WEEK FROST? A big cold front will move through Tuesday night drop lows into the upper 30s Wednesday morning. There could be some frost in some areas.
LATE WEEK: Highs Wednesday through Friday will range from 60-65. A small shower chance is possible late Friday into Saturday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.