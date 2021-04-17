Grizzlies start long road trip with victory at Chicago

By Jarvis Greer | April 17, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT - Updated April 17 at 1:35 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It may not be the Bataan Death March, but it is the longest road trip in Memphis Grizzlies history.

Seven games away from home in a row and it started Friday night at Chicago.

Memphis beat Chicago by 11 last Monday at FedExForum, but every night’s a new adventure in the NBA.

Memphian Thaddeus Young a second straight good game against his hometown team.

The 14-year vet with 17 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, and Chicago forces a tie game at the half. But, the Grizzlies take over in the 3rd.

Ja Morant doing Ja Morant things, 15-points, 7 boards and 5 assists, plus a couple of highlight-reel plays off an alley-oop slam over the defense, and a behind-the-back, between the legs, drive to the hoop that left the Bulls wondering where he went.

But, Dillon Brooks is the man for Memphis Friday with a season-high 32 points for DB.

Red hot,12-19 from the floor, including four to seven 3 pointers.

Griz scores 37 in the 3rd quarter to break it open and cruise to the finish. Memphis goes on to win it 126-115. 

The Grizzlies are back to two games over .500 at 28-26.

Next, the team will travel to Milwaukee to take on the 35-20 Bucks Saturday night.

