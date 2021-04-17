Grizzlies start long road trip with victory at Chicago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It may not be the Bataan Death March, but it is the longest road trip in Memphis Grizzlies history.
Seven games away from home in a row and it started Friday night at Chicago.
Memphis beat Chicago by 11 last Monday at FedExForum, but every night’s a new adventure in the NBA.
Memphian Thaddeus Young a second straight good game against his hometown team.
The 14-year vet with 17 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, and Chicago forces a tie game at the half. But, the Grizzlies take over in the 3rd.
Ja Morant doing Ja Morant things, 15-points, 7 boards and 5 assists, plus a couple of highlight-reel plays off an alley-oop slam over the defense, and a behind-the-back, between the legs, drive to the hoop that left the Bulls wondering where he went.
But, Dillon Brooks is the man for Memphis Friday with a season-high 32 points for DB.
Red hot,12-19 from the floor, including four to seven 3 pointers.
Griz scores 37 in the 3rd quarter to break it open and cruise to the finish. Memphis goes on to win it 126-115.
The Grizzlies are back to two games over .500 at 28-26.
Next, the team will travel to Milwaukee to take on the 35-20 Bucks Saturday night.
