Live at the Gardens return at Memphis Botanic Garden

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Live events are slowly making a return in Memphis with vaccines being administered every day.
Memphis and music go hand in hand and Saturday, one of the first concerts in the city was held since the COVID-19 pandemic with the return of Live at the Garden hosted on the beautiful grounds of the Memphis Botanic Garden.
You could tell there was excitement and anticipation for the first live at the Garden event since the summer of 2019 by looking at the line that formed more than an hour before doors opened Saturday evening.
“It’s time to get back out. It’s time and I think everybody needs it,” said Stephanie Coshak who was first in line for Locals Live.
Saturday’s Live At the Garden was a Locals Live event, that featured local vendors, local food and drink and a local band, named Almost Famous.
The past year has been extremely challenging financially for local musicians, local businesses and the Memphis Botanic Garden, which relies on weddings and events for revenue.
“Memphis is known for our music, and unfortunately for the last year, we haven’t all been to get to enjoy that,” said Gina Harris, Director of Education and Events for Memphis Botanic Garden.
“I think it’ll be great for the economy, great for getting all the vendors back into normal business life,” said John Coshak.
Protocols for the event included eight by eight pods for each group, capacity limited to 14 percent and masks required.
Organizers hope this is the start of a big bounce back for the Memphis music scene.
“It’s nice to get back to some sense of normalcy,” said Heather Quarles. “I think that’s good for everybody. The energy is good.”
“We’re trying to follow all the guidelines because we do want to be able to step back into big live at the garden shows hopefully later on in the late summer or early fall,” said Harris.
“The Memphis Botanic Garden is hosting another Locals Live event May 14th with musical group Southern Avenue.
Saturday’s event sold out so organizers say don’t wait too long to get your tickets.
