Man arrested after Shot Spotter picks up gunfire in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new technological tool the Memphis Police Department launched at the beginning of April is already putting criminals behind bars.
Suspect Peir Askew, 32, was taken into custody April 11 after Shot Spotter picked up gunfire at Zanone Avenue in Orange Mound.
According to an affidavit, Peir was driving away from the scene of the shooting in a blue Mustang when officers stopped him. He told them he was coming from Park Avenue and Grand but MPD sentinel cameras dispelled the claim.
After further questioning, a gun, drugs and a large amount of money were found in his car.
Askew is facing charges of unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, manufacture/deliver/sell of a controlled substance and marijuana and possession of legend drug without a prescription.
