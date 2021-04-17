Mostly cloudy today and continued cool

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Mostly cloudy today and temperatures will be running about 10 degrees cooler than where we normally are for highs today. Clouds will clear some tonight and giveaway to more sunshine on Sunday.
TODAY: A stray shower possible before sunrise then mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s and winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool with lows in the mid to upper 40s with light northerly winds.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible with highs in the mid to upper 60s along with light westerly winds and lows in the mid to upper 40s.
NEXT WEEK: A dry pattern will be in place as we start the work week with high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 on Monday and Tuesday and lows in the mid to upper 40s. A cold front will bring a chance of light showers late Tuesday into early Wednesday and cooler air will arrive Wednesday with highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s both Thursday and Friday with a slight chance of rain Friday.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.