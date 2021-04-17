Sherra Wright files lawsuit against multiple Shelby County jail guards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sherra Wright is suing four Shelby County jail guards for the way she says she was treated behind bars.
Wright is currently serving time at the women’s prison in Nashville after pleading guilty to facilitating the murder of NBA star Lorenzen Wright.
But the federal civil rights lawsuit, filed last December, focuses on the time she was held at Shelby County Jail East awaiting trial.
Wright claims guards verbally abused her and encouraged other inmates to do the same.
And she said she was further harassed after filing grievances with the jail.
Wright is seeking a total of $12 million in damages.
The sheriff’s office told us it does not comment on pending litigation.
