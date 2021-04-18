Breakdown: Why you shouldn’t do these things during a tornado

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Living in the Mid-South most of us have probably had a tornado warning issued for our area at some point but maybe but nothing happened. However, don’t allow that from deterring you from taking action in the future. Warnings can be vital to survival.
Another thing that many of us do that we should not when a tornado warning is issued, is looking out the window to confirm before taking cover and going to our safe place. This can take precious time away from you being able to get to safety. Many of us may not realize but according to studies being hit by debris like glass is the way most people get injured or die during a tornado.
Many people think you should open a window during a storm to help balance the pressure so the windows won’t shatter but you shouldn’t do this. According to research meteorologist, this is dangerous and can cause winds to get inside your home. Once the winds get inside, the winds can weaken the structure and foundation supports inside your house.
Some think they are faster than a twister and can get away if faced with the challenge. A tornado can reach speeds of up to 60 mph but on average 10-20 mph. It is not wise to try to outrun it with a car because tornadoes can change direction or shift without warning. If there is no shelter, get to a ditch and lay flat.
Don’t seek shelter underneath an overpass as winds can get faster under an overpass and there could be more flying debris.
