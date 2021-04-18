Decreasing clouds tonight followed by sunshine & warmer tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A stray shower will remain possible through evening mainly for northeast Arkansas and northwest Tennessee. The clouds will gradually decrease tonight and will give way to more sunshine and warmer temperatures for Monday. The warmup will be brief as temperatures will take a tumble behind a cold front that will move through late Tuesday.
TONIGHT: Gradual clearing with lows in the mid to upper 40s along with winds out of the west at 10-15 mph.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs near 70 and winds out of the west at 5 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with temperatures falling into the upper 40s and a southerly light wind.
NEXT WEEK: On Tuesday clouds will increase but highs will stay near 70. A cold front will bring a chance of light showers late Tuesday and will usher in some chilly air and lows will fall to the upper 30s Tuesday night, frost will be possible. Wednesday will be mostly and and cooler with highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s both Thursday and Friday with a slight chance of rain Friday.
NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and highs near 70. Sunday looks dry with highs near 70 and partly cloudy.
