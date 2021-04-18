Decreasing clouds tonight followed by sunshine & warmer tomorrow

NEXT WEEK: On Tuesday clouds will increase but highs will stay near 70. A cold front will bring a chance of light showers late Tuesday and will usher in some chilly air and lows will fall to the upper 30s Tuesday night, frost will be possible. Wednesday will be mostly and and cooler with highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s both Thursday and Friday with a slight chance of rain Friday.