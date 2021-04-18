Mostly Cloudy with a pop shower possible for a few

NEXT WEEK: A dry pattern will be in place as we start the work week with high temperatures in the upper near 70 on Monday and Tuesday and lows in the mid to upper 40s. A cold front will bring a chance of light showers late Tuesday into early Wednesday and cooler air will arrive Wednesday with highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s both Thursday and Friday with a slight chance of rain Friday.