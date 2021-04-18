Mostly Cloudy with a pop shower possible for a few

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Mostly cloudy for today but we could see some sun coming through at times. A pop shower will be possible this afternoon in northeast Arkansas and northwest Tennessee.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible with highs in the mid to upper 60s along with light westerly winds
TONIGHT: Clearing with lows in the mid to upper 40s along with winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs near 70 and winds out of the west at 5-10 mph.
NEXT WEEK: A dry pattern will be in place as we start the work week with high temperatures in the upper near 70 on Monday and Tuesday and lows in the mid to upper 40s. A cold front will bring a chance of light showers late Tuesday into early Wednesday and cooler air will arrive Wednesday with highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s both Thursday and Friday with a slight chance of rain Friday.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.